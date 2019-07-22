J.O. Combs Unified School District awarded for financial reporting

The J.O. Combs Unified School District has received global recognition for two financial reporting distinctions from the Association of School Business Officials International and the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

This marks the eighth year that the Combs Business Services Department has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from ASBO for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. This time it was for the fiscal year ending 2018. The CAFR outlines the district’s financial position and operating activities each year, and by participating in the COE program, school districts demonstrate their commitment to financial transparency, according to a release.

“The COE’s mission is to promote and recognize excellence in financial reporting, specifically through a district’s CAFR,” ASBO International Executive Director John Musso said in the release. “The CAFR informs parents and other stakeholders about the financial and economic state of the district, making it an important communications tool for building trust and engaging with the school community.”

Combs has also received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its CAFR from the GFOA. This is the sixth year that the district has received this national award, which represents the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, the release states.

In order to be awarded a Certificate of Achievement, a government unit must publish an easily readable and efficiently organized comprehensive annual financial report, whose contents conform to program standards. Such CAFR must satisfy both generally accepted accounting principles and applicable legal requirements.

“Both of these prestigious awards are continued evidence of our team’s hard work and commitment to fiscal responsibility,” Business Services Director Karla Slovitsky said in the release.

“I am proud of our efforts to ensure that the J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to meet the highest financial reporting standards, and that doing so allows us to continue to perform our most important work of serving students.”

District Superintendent Dr. Greg Wyman will recognize these achievements at an upcoming governing board meeting where he will present both awards to district staff.

The J.O. Combs Unified School District prepares these financial reports annually to demonstrate where its money comes from and how it is spent. Go to jocombs.org.

