J.O. Combs Unified School District offers food programs this summer

The J.O. Combs Unified School District summer food program will provide free meals to anyone 18 and under from June 3 through June 2 (File photo)

Two summer food initiatives are being offered by J.O. Combs Unified School District.

Funded through the USDA, the Combs summer food program will provide free meals to anyone 18 and under from June 3 through June 27 at Harmon Elementary School, 39315 N. Cortona Drive in San Tan Valley. The program is available Monday-Thursday with breakfast offered 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch offered 10:30 a.m.-noon. Adults 18 and up are able to purchase meals for $2 at breakfast and $3 at lunch.

“Hunger doesn’t take a vacation,” Patty Narducci, food and nutrition supervisor for J.O. Combs Unified School District, said in a release. “Many families rely on the free and reduced meals served doing the school year and no one should lose access to healthy meals just because school is out of session.”

In addition to the summer food program, the J.O. Combs Food Bank will be open for limited summer hours to continue to serve families in need. Days of operation are 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, June 4, June 18 and July 2. Normal hours of operation — 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. — will resume on Tuesday, July 30.

The food bank serves families with children living in and attending school in the district, or families living in district boundaries. Proof of residency is required as well as self-declaration of income. The food bank is housed at the J.O. Combs District office, 301 E. Combs Road in San Tan Valley.

For more information about the J.O. Combs Unified School District summer food program and food bank, go to jocombs.org or call 480-987-5322.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.