J.O. Combs Unified School District recognizes students of the month

The J.O. Combs Unified School District announced its Students of the Month for December, which recognizes one student from each school in the district.

Those students included Damon Sabori, Combs High School; Skyler Fishman, Combs Middle School; Bam Miller, Combs Traditonal Academy; Jadon Tate, Ellsworth Elementary; Eve Anderson, Harmon Elementary; Anthony Nevarez, Ranch Elementary; Jayden Dean-Silva, Simonton Elementary; and Jazmin Dean-Silva, Simonton.

There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include responsibility, trustworthiness, citizenship, caring, respect and fairness, according to a press release.

These students were recognized for demonstrating the attribute caring.

This presentation takes place each month at the district’s regular Governing Board meeting.

For the month of December, Ms. Dee Whittington, pero-operative director from Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a Certificate of Special Recognition.

A photograph was taken with representatives from Banner Ironwood, the Governing Board, and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard.

