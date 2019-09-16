J.O. Combs Unified School District September students of the month honored

J.O. Combs Unified School District Students of the Month for September. (JOCUSD)

The J.O. Combs Unified School District in partnership with Banner Ironwood Medical Center recently honored the Students of the Month for September.

The Students of the Month for September included:

Kira Chase, Combs High School, 10th grade

Alina Gerasimova, Combs Middle School, eighth grade

Elyse Rodriguez, Combs Traditional Academy, second grade

Deegan Morgan, Ellsworth Elementary School, first grade

Autumn Phan, Harmon Elementary School, sixth grade

Lea Oitzman, Ranch Elementary School, fifth grade

Nixyn Baker, Simonton Elementary School, fifth grade

The program provides an opportunity each month for one student from each of the district’s seven schools to be recognized for demonstrating one of the various pillars of the Character Counts program. One character trait is selected each month and students are selected by their principal or teacher, according to a release.

Traits included in the Character Counts Program include responsibility, trustworthiness, citizenship, caring, respect and fairness. For the month of September, students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of responsibility.

Selected students are celebrated for their achievement with a certificate of recognition at the Governing Board meeting each month where they are acknowledged by Superintendent Dr. Greg Wyman, the Governing Board, and a Banner Ironwood Medical Center representative.

For more information about the J.O. Combs Unified School District, go to jocombs.org or call 480-987-5300.

