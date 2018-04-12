J.O. Combs Unified School District students recognized for trustworthiness

The J.O. Combs Unified School District announced its Student of the Month, recognizing eight students as part of the program.
The school district partners with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program, which recognizes one student every month from each of the district’s schools, according to a press release.
Those recognized were Combs High School senior Yesenia Torres; Combs Middle School seventh grader Kayleigh Beasley; Combs Traditional Academy fifth grader Fabian Moreno; Ellsworth Elementary School kindergartener Chase Davis; Harmon Elementary School sixth grader Emma Abreu; Ranch Elementary preschooler Johnathan Handka; and Simonton Elementary fifth grader Emily Paquette.
There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include responsibility, trustworthiness, citizenship, caring, respect and fairness, a release states.
The students recognized this month demonstrated the character trait of trustworthiness.
This presentation takes place each month at our Regular Governing Board Meeting. For the month of April, Ms. Dee Whittington, Pero-operative Director at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a Certificate of Special Recognition.
A photograph was taken with the representative from Banner Ironwood, the Governing Board, and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard.
