J.O. Combs Unified School District to host summer job fair

Bus drivers are needed at J.O. Combs Unified School District. (Submitted photo)

The J.O. Combs Unified School District will host its Second Annual Summer Job Fair 8 a.m.-noon Thursday, June 6. It will be at the Combs Traditional Academy Gymnasium, 37327 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley.

This free event is open to the public and will provide job seekers with the opportunity to interview on-site for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

Combs USD will be recruiting for a variety of vacancies, including certified teachers, substitutes, coaches, paraprofessionals, support staff, bus drivers and custodians.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and dress professionally as on-site interviews will be conducted.

“Job fairs are a great opportunity to interact with candidates before the hiring process even begins,” Dr. Mark Duplissis, assistant superintendent, said in the release. “Job seekers will get the chance to observe our company culture, meet our team and learn of the many benefits and opportunities offered through employment with Combs.”

J.O. Combs Unified School District is the largest employer in San Tan Valley and recently received the 2019 Healthy Arizona Worksites Program Silver Award, a recognition for Arizona businesses that are making efforts to positively affect the health and well-being of employees, their families, and their community, according to the release.

To view the list of current open positions at J.O. Combs or to apply online, go to jocombs.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.

For more information about employment opportunities or the summer job fair, call 480-987-5300.