J.O. Combs USD Governing Board selects Dr. Greg Wyman

The J.O. Combs Unified School District’s Governing Board unanimously voted on Dec. 6 to enter contract negotiations with Dr. Greg Wyman as the next superintendent.

“The J.O. Combs Unified School District is fortunate to have had two strong finalists for the position. We look forward to Dr. Wyman’s expertise to continue our forward movement,” said Governing Board President Shelly Hargis in a prepared statement.

Dr. Wyman is the Payson Unified School District superintendent, a position he has held since July of 2014, the release said, adding that during the past 20 years, he has demonstrated leadership skills as a superintendent in three Arizona school districts including Payson USD, Apache Junction USD and Snowflake USD.

He has experience as an associate superintendent for Tempe Union High School District, a principal for the Snowflake School District, and a principal for the Patagonia Union High School District. His career began in public education as a teacher and track coach in the Amphitheater Unified School District.

The school board held an afternoon of interviews and a community forum with the two finalists for the position. If contract negotiations are successful, Dr. Wyman will replace outgoing superintendent Dr. Gayle Blanchard who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Pending contract negotiations, Dr. Wyman will assume his duties as superintendent July 1, 2019, the release added.

