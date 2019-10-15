An aerial photo of the new Transportation Warehouse and District Services Center. (facebook.com/jocombsusd)

The J.O. Combs Unified School District will host a ribbon cutting and open house at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 to celebrate the grand opening of its new transportation warehouse facility, 43389 N. Kenworthy Road in San Tan Valley.

Elected officials, district administrators, project partners and community stakeholders will gather for celebratory remarks and a ribbon cutting, followed by facility tours and a reception, according to a release.

The facility is one of several new construction projects made possible by the support of local voters in the 2016 bond election. The $6 million 10,000-square-foot facility will house the district’s buses and fleet vehicles, as well as office space to manage student transportation, mail, and warehouse operations.

For more information about the J.O. Combs Unified School District, go to jocombs.org or call 480-987-5300.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.