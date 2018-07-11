JO Combs district participating in school lunch, breakfast programs

J.O. Combs Unified School District is participating in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.

As part of the programs, all of district schools will offer healthy meals every school day. Breakfast will cost $1.25; lunch will cost $2.65, $2.90 or $3.40.

Children may qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Reduced-price meals cost $0.30 for breakfast and $0.40 for lunch, according to a release.

Qualifications for children to receive free or reduced price meals include: belonging to a household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines, belonging to a household that receives public assistance, or if the child is homeless, migrant, runaway, foster, or participates in a Head Start or Even Start pre-Kindergarten program.

Household size and income criteria are used to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price benefits if the household does not receive assistance or the children are not in the other categories mentioned above.

Children can get free or reduced-price meals if the household’s gross income falls at or below the limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guideline chart:

To apply for free or reduced-price meals, house­holds can fill out an application and return it to the school unless the household has already received notification that their children are approved for free meals this year, according to the release.

Application forms are being distributed to all households with a letter informing households of the availability of free and reduced-price meals for their children and what is required to complete on the application.

Applications also are avail­able at your child’s school or online at secure.ezmealapp.com/ApplicationScreen.aspx.

Only one application is required for all children in the household and the information provided on the appli­ca­tion will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and verification of data, according to the release.

An application for free or reduced-price benefits cannot be approved unless it contains complete eligibility information as indicated on the application and instructions. In the operation of child feeding programs, no child will be discriminated against because of race, sex, color, national origin, age or disability.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.