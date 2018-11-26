JO Combs seeks to fill school board vacancy

The J. O. Combs Unified School District Governing Board has a vacancy which will be filled by Pinal County Superintendent of Schools Jill Broussard.

The successful candidate will be seated until Dec. 31, 2020, according to a press release.

Any eligible resident within the J.O. Combs Unified School District who is interested in being appointed can apply online at www.pinalesa.org/elections/board-member-vacancies.

The application can be completed online, but it must be printed out, signed, notarized and the original must be mailed or hand delivered before the deadline. The deadline for applying is no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7. Applicants can also call Mark Krumrey to mail you an application form. His contact information is listed below.

Please mail or deliver the completed application to:

Tonya L. Taylor, Chief Deputy

Pinal County School Office

75 N. Bailey St.

P.O. Box 769

Florence, AZ 85132

If you have additional questions, contact Mark Krumrey at mkrumrey@pinalcso.org or 520-866-6565.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.