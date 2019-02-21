Joe Germaine returns as football coach at Queen Creek

Queen Creek High School Athletic Director Paul Reynolds announced Joe Germaine will return as head coach of the QCHS football team.
Coach Germaine will resume his head coaching responsibilities starting with the 2019-20 school year. Current head coach, Travis Schureman will return to coaching the team’s offensive line.
Coaches Schureman and Germaine joined the Bulldog family in 2010. Coach Germaine was head coach and Coach Schureman was offensive line coordinator, according to a press release.
Coach Schureman then became head coach in 2013 when Coach Germaine stepped down to become more involved at his regular job, Axon Sports. As head coach, Coach Schureman led the team to eight consecutive playoff appearances.
Also under his leadership, the team grew from a 4A school to a 5A then 6A school. Back in 2012, Coach Germaine led QCHS to a Division III Championship. Both men were high school teammates at Mountain View High School in Mesa when the team won the 1993 state football championship.
“We have good systems in place at Queen Creek High and I look forward to putting those systems in place to help our players be the best players they can be,” Coach Schureman said in a prepared statement.
Coach Germaine said he is excited to again be part of the Queen Creek family.
“Travis led the team to a 6A standing and I look forward to working with him to build upon the foundation that he has set,” he said.
Both Coach Schureman and Coach Germaine played college football. Coach Germaine played in the NFL for the St. Louis Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Arizona Cardinals named Coach Schureman ‘High School Coach of the Week’ three years in the row.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.