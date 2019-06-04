John Scrogham AZ Family and Consumer Sciences Education Administrator of the Year

John Scrogham

John Scrogham, career and technical education coordinator at the J.O. Combs Unified School District, has been selected as the Arizona Family and Consumer Sciences Education Administrator of the Year.

Arizona FACS Ed supports the Association for Career and Technical Education by providing a professional organization for FACS educators, opportunities for professional development and promotion of the exchange of ideas and materials related to FACS curriculum, according to a release.

“I am honored to have been selected as the Arizona FACS Education Administrator of the Year. We are fortunate to have incredible CTE teachers and programs in our district, so working with the amazing CTE team is an absolute pleasure,” Mr. Scrogham said in the release.

“Our Early Childhood Education program at Combs High School and our FACS program at J.O. Combs Middle School are examples of high-quality programs that offer valuable learning experiences for our students in developing the skills and knowledge necessary to be successful in the workplace and in college. I deeply appreciate the recognition I received by the Arizona FACS Education Board of Directors and look forward to continuing my role in supporting the programs in our district.”

In his role at the J.O. Combs Unified School District, Mr. Scrogham directs all district CTE affairs and has been instrumental in the establishment of several programs that provide students with opportunities to learn and grow academically as well as technically, according to the release.

Classes offered are taught by instructors with specialized Arizona certification in CTE and equip students with the skills to pursue careers in areas such as agriculture, early childhood education, business management, medical professions, graphic design, digital communication, digital photography, film and TV, stagecraft, software and app design, and sports medicine.

As an ambassador for CTE, Mr. Scrogham serves on the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce Education Committee where he strives to establish valuable business and industry partnerships and provide students from surrounding high schools the opportunity to develop critical professional workplace skills, according to the release.

“John is extremely passionate about quality CTE programs and values the strength of CTE programs to ensure high quality teachers, student achievement, and true career development. He is known for his desire to share the value of CTE with anyone who will listen and seeks out opportunities to address key stakeholders whenever possible,” the release states.

Mr. Scrogham will be recognized for this distinction on Monday, July 15, at the FACS Ed Awards Luncheon at the annual ACTE Summer Conference in Tucson.

For more information about the Career and Technical Education programs offered through the J.O. Combs Unified School District, call 480)-882-3540 ext. 7116. ​

