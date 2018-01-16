K-5 top spellers to compete in district bee Jan. 18

Queen Creek Unified School District will hold its annual spelling bee for kids in kindergarten through fifth grades Jan. 18. It will take place 10-noon at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.

Each school had a first, second and third place winner who they are sending to the district bee, Stephanie Ingersoll, spokeswoman for the school district, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

The top two from the district bee will advance to regionals, which the school district will host next month.

The public is invited to attend.

For more information, visit qcusd.org.

 

