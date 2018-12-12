Ken Brague enters 10th year on Queen Creek Unified School District governing board

Ken Brague on Dec. 11 took the oath of office for another term as a governing board member in the Queen Creek Unified School District.

He was sworn in at a ceremony for East Valley school districts led by Maricopa County School Superintendent Steve Watson. The oath of office ceremony was held at the Communiversity of Queen Creek.

Mr. Brague has been on the QCUSD Governing Board since 2009. He has served as board president since 2016. Mr. Brague joins Jennifer Revolt, Bill Schultz, Susan Leonard and newly elected board member Samantha Davis, according to a release.

“The QCUSD mission statement is as follows: As an innovative, national leader in education, Queen Creek Unified School District inspires and empowers each student to achieve excellence in all pursuits, embrace social and individual responsibility and lead with integrity,” Mr. Brague said in the release.

“This is achieved through a challenging and comprehensive curriculum provided by distinguished professionals in partnership with our families and community. I am very proud of this statement and will continue to work hard to implement the mission,” he said.

Mr. Brague grew up in southern California. He has a psychology degree from Brigham Young University. He is a medical salesman with five children, all of whom are or were students in the Queen Creek Unified School District.

Three of his children have graduated from Queen Creek High School; his other two children are currently enrolled at QCHS, according to the release.

Mr. Brague and his wife, Allison, have been married for 26 years. She is a real estate agent. The couple recently became grandparents after the birth of their first grandchild, Sonni.

QCUSD Governing Board members are everyday people in the community who were elected to the position by public vote, according to the release.

The school board assists the district in planning, budgeting and implementing school programs. QCUSD Governing Board members are elected for four-year terms and are not compensated for the position.

The school board meets once a month with occasional special sessions. Study sessions begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Board meetings start at 6 p.m. in the school district board room, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road. The new QCUSD Governing Board will officially meet for the first time on Jan. 8. For more information, go to qcusd.org/Governing_Board.

