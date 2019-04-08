Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek providing scholarships to college-bound high school seniors

The Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek is working with nine area high schools to provide scholarships to college-bound high school seniors.

The scholarship committee is chaired by George Mulloy and his committee members are Carol Prellberg, Karen Mallo and Dr. Greg Peterson.

This year the club will award more than $15.,000 in scholarships, according to a release.

The scholarship fund is made possible by revenue generated from clothing donation boxes placed at various schools in and around the Queen Creek area.

The clothing donation boxes are a partnership with the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Arizona and every dollar the club earns from those donations goes to fund the various academic endeavors in our community, including the scholarship program, according to the release.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.