Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek providing scholarships to college-bound high school seniors

Apr 8th, 2019 · by · Comments:

The Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek is working with nine area high schools to provide scholarships to college-bound high school seniors.

George Mulloy

The scholarship committee is chaired by George Mulloy and his committee members are Carol Prellberg, Karen Mallo and Dr. Greg Peterson.

This year the club will award more than $15.,000 in scholarships, according to a release.

The scholarship fund is made possible by revenue generated from clothing donation boxes placed at various schools in and around the Queen Creek area.

The clothing donation boxes are a partnership with the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Arizona and every dollar the club earns from those donations goes to fund the various academic endeavors in our community, including the scholarship program, according to the release.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie