Kristin Boatright new principal at Leading Edge Academy Mountain View

Kristin Boatright is the new principal at Leading Edge Academy Mountain View beginning with the 2019-20 school year.

She will move into the principal role after spending the last two school years as assistant principal alongside the recently retired Steve Butcher, according to a release.

Parents can meet Mrs. Boatright at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Leading Edge Academy back-to-school night. The school is at 4815 W. Hunt Highway in Queen Creek.

Mrs. Boatright began her career in education while her husband and family were stationed in Germany. She has taught first-sixth grades as well as gifted education, the release states.

She began her work in administration as an academic coach for several years before starting at Leading Edge Mountain View in 2017.

Mrs. Boatright said she is excited to continue to serve the Leading Edge Mountain View community of students and families.

“I am truly fortunate to serve such a wonderful school and community and cannot wait to celebrate the growth in academics and the whole child in the coming year. It is a great day to be a Lion,” she said in the release.

Mrs. Boatright believes that every student has the capacity for amazing things and each child has their own gift. She knows that the job of a school full of passionate educators is to ensure the facilitation and inspiration of those gifts. Mrs. Boatright feels every child deserves an opportunity to learn and therefore provides support to ensure that all students are placed in an environment that they will be most successful, the release states.

Leading Edge Academy Mountain View is a K-8 campus that is part of the Leading Edge Academy Charter Network. The network has three additional geographical locations in East Mesa, Maricopa, and Gilbert, as well as an Online Academy for grades 6-12. Go to leadingedgeacademy.com.

