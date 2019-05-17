Leading Edge Academy Mountain View Principal Steve Butcher retiring

Steve Butcher

Steve Butcher, principal at Leading Edge Academy Mountain View, is set to retire at the end of this school year.

Mr. Butcher has been the principal at Leading Edge Academy Mountain View, 4815 W. Hunt Highway in Queen Creek, since 2011.

Leading Edge Academy will honor Mr. Butcher and thank him for all his years of service by installing a new flag pole at the Mountain View campus.

The new flag pole at Leading Edge Academy Mountain View, 4815 W. Hunt Highway in Queen Creek. (Submitted photo)

The flag pole will be presented and dedicated in his name during a ceremony at 8 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Leading Edge Academy Mountain View. The flag dedication ceremony is open to the public and any former staff and students are welcome to attend.

Leading Edge Academy Mountain View was founded in 2005 and is a part of the Leading Edge Academy Network family that opened its first school in Gilbert in 2002 with 17 students. The Leading Edge Charter Network has school sites in Gilbert, east Mesa, Queen Creek, Gilbert and Maricopa servicing nearly 2,000 students. Call 480-633-0414 or go to leadingedgeacademy.com.

