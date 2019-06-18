Leading Edge Academy Online opening resource center at Mountain View campus

The Leading Edge Academy Mountain View campus is at 4815 W. Hunt Highway in Queen Creek. (Submitted photo)

Leading Edge Academy Online is expanding its offerings for the 2019-20 school year and adding a resource center at the Leading Edge Academy Mountain View campus, 4815 W. Hunt Highway in Queen Creek.

The new resource center will house blended learning classes for students in grades 6-12, according to a release.

Leading Edge Academy Online is a fully accredited charter high school in the Leading Edge Network of college-prep charter schools. The academy has tuition-free enrollment and an emphasis on serving the community, according to the release.

“Each course is taught by a highly qualified teacher and students are able to attend our Resource Room or work from anywhere they have an Internet connection. All courses meet the Arizona state standards as well as NCAA accreditation for student athletes. Dual-enrollment opportunities through Grand Canyon University for college credit while still in high school are also available for students,” the release states.

Call 480-257-5362,, go to leadingedgeacademy.com or e-mail online@leadingedgeacademy.com.

