Leading Edge Academy Online opens resource center in Queen Creek

Leading Edge Academy Online has added a resource center on the Leading Edge Academy Mountain View campus, 4815 W. Hunt Highway in Queen Creek, for the 2019-20 school year.

Leading Edge Academy Online features innovative classroom space and technology in support of the award-winning blended learning curricular program, according to a release.

Leading Edge Academy Online is a fully accredited charter high school in the Leading Edge Network of college-prep charter schools. The online academy features award-winning curriculum, tuition-free enrollment and an emphasis on serving the community, the release states.

The online education program at LEAO features blended learning — curriculum is online and can be accessed from anywhere, anytime. Each course is taught by a teacher and students are able to attend the Resource Room or work from anywhere they have an Internet connection, according to the release.

All courses meet the Arizona State Standards as well as NCAA accreditation for student athletes. Dual-enrollment opportunities through Grand Canyon University for college credit while still in high school are also available for students.

For more information on Leading Edge Academy Online, call 480-257-5362, go to leadingedgeacademy.com or email online@leadingedgeacademy.com.

