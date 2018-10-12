Legacy P.E. teacher named Teacher of the Year

A physical education teacher at Legacy Traditional School — Queen Creek has been named a 2018 Teacher of the Year by the Arizona Health and Physical Education association.

This award is presented annually to a small, select group of educators recognized for their service and contributions to their students, school and profession. This year, Legacy teacher Jerry Osborne is being honored in the “Middle School Physical Education” category, a press release states.

“There are many deserving candidates for this award, but none more deserving than Mr. Jerry Osborne,” Adam McCoy, principal of Legacy Traditional School — Queen Creek, said in a prepared statement.

“Mr. Osborne is more than a teacher to his students; he is their friend, he is their advocate, and he is their inspiration to overcome all challenges and achieve greatness.”

In addition to, and because of his outstanding role as a PE teacher, Mr. Osborne last year was asked to serve as Legacy’s junior high Academic Intervention Group leader — tasked with positively impacting the lives of 12 at-risk students on campus, according to a release.

Mr. McCoy said Mr. Osborne’s passion, hard work and ability to inspire and motivate “changed the trajectory of their lives forever.”

Of the 12 students in the program, “10 sustained grades higher than a 70 percent average, and one made such a remarkable turnaround, that he was honored at graduation as the Comeback Student of the Year,” said McCoy. “Even after 37 years of teaching, he is still in tune with the needs our youth.”

Mr. Osborne and a fellow Teacher of the Year recipients will be recognized at a special celebration Tuesday, Oct. 23.

