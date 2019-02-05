Legacy Traditional Schools expanding Queen Creek campus to meet growing demand

Legacy Traditional Schools is expanding its Maricopa and Queen Creek campuses, which will add a combined 10,320 square feet of classroom space and accommodate approximately 300 additional students in those communities.

Construction on the campus expansions is slated for early March and is expected to be completed in early July, according to a release.

Both Maricopa and Queen Creek schools earned an “A” or “Excellent” rating from the Arizona State Board of Education based on their students’ performance on the 2018 AzMERIT and AIMS tests.

Their expansions mean that hundreds of families on wait lists for these campuses will be able to enroll for the 2019-20 school year, according to the release.

The addition at Legacy’s Queen Creek location will include a new 6,670-square-foot detached facility that will house eight classrooms with the capacity to serve an additional 150 students.

“We could not be more thrilled to announce the expansion of a high- performing, A-rated public charter school right here in the Queen Creek community. This is wonderful news for Legacy and for the current and future classes of students who will benefit from a Legacy education,” Adam McCoy, principal of LTS-Queen Creek, 41800 N. Barnes Parkway, said in the release.

In Maricopa, the expansion will include four new classrooms spanning 3,650 square feet, with the capacity to serve 150 additional students.

“This is terrific news for Maricopa families who’ve been waiting patiently for a seat in our school,” Amy Sundeen, principal of LTS-Maricopa, 17760 N. Regent Drive, said in the release.

“It’s clear that parental demand is high – and growing – for a Legacy Traditional education. We’re thrilled this expansion will allow us to accommodate the needs of so many in our community while enabling us to better serve our current students and staff,” she said.

Go to queencreek.legacytraditional.org.

