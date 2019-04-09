Leuschner named athletic director for Eastmark High School

Kraig Leuschner and family. (Submitted photo)

Kraig Leuschner has been hired as the athletic director of Eastmark High School, the newest school in the Queen Creek Unified School District. Eastmark HS is to open in July in the Eastmark community near Ellsworth and Ray.

The QCUSD Governing Board approved the hiring of Mr. Leuschner at the April 2 board meeting, according to a release.

Mr. Leuschner has more than a decade of experience as an educator in Arizona. He has a bachelor of arts in education from Arizona State University and a master of educational leadership from Northern Arizona University. He comes to QCUSD from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale where he was just named the 4A Conference Athletic Director of the Year by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, according to the release.

During his tenure as athletic director/assistant principal at Saguaro, the school celebrated individual and team state championships in football, swim, dive and track; while seeing an increase in total student-athlete participation through new athletic programs. Prior to Saguaro, he was a special education teacher at Williams Field and Perry high schools. He has also coached varsity baseball.

“It is my biggest passion to celebrate the achievements of our students and raise the leadership capacity of our community,” Mr. Leuschner said in the release. “I look forward to bringing that passion to Eastmark High School.”

He and his wife, Alexandra, have two children: Jake, 6, and Macy, 4.

