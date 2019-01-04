Local high school band members to perform at Herberger Theater Center

Phoenix-area high school marching bands and musicians will bring select performances of Arizona Theatre Company’s production of “The Music Man” to a “climactic” ending when they march down the aisle to close the shows.

Bands from Fountain Hills High School, North Canyon High School and American Leadership Academy in Gilbert will rehearse with the cast and crew of the acclaimed Meredith Willson show, which will be on stage at the Herberger Theater Center, Jan. 5-27.

In addition, ATC is organizing an all-star band with individual musicians from Buckeye Union High School, Chaparral High School, Corona del Sol High School, Desert Vista High School, Florence High School, Millennium High School and Tolleson Union High School.

Each 10-to-30-member band will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s Minuet in Gand The Wells Fargo Wagon pieces and will march through the theater at the end of the shows, according to a press release.

“What better way to partner with the incredibly talented high school musicians in the Tucson community, and to enhance our Arizona Artist Initiative, than to collaborate with them on some of the most recognized songs in musical theater history?” said ATC Artistic Director David Ivers, who is directing “The Music Man.”

“It’s a ‘wow’ ending.”

The all-star band will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10; 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27.

North Canyon will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 and Fountain Hills will go at the same time on Friday, Jan. 18. ALA Gilbert will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on both Wednesday, Jan. 23 and Thursday, Jan. 24.

The Arizona Artist Initiative is a season-long celebration of Arizona artists and creative talent. Arizona artists are designated in each program, a release states.

The 2018-19 season is dedicated to Geri Silvi, ATC’s long-time box office manager in Phoenix.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.