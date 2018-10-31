Maricopa Community Colleges honor veterans

The Maricopa County Community College District is honoring veterans at a variety of events from ceremonies and career fairs to fitness runs.

The community is invited to all of the events such as Chandler-Gilbert Community College’s second annual Veterans Honor Run, a 1-mile non-competitive run to pay tribute to those who have served.

There’s an optional challenge presented by the Student Veterans Organization to “Walk a Mile in Our Boots.” Participants will complete the mile in under 15 minutes while carrying a pack of up to 60 pounds.

“The Maricopa Community Colleges gratitude to the nation’s military personnel extends beyond Veterans Day activities,” according to a release. “MCCCD also offers two military and veteran success centers that connect transitioning service members, veterans and their dependents to holistic resources to support their individual success.”

Each center has full-time staff available to explain VA benefits and assist with education and employment opportunities and more.

Additionally, all 10 Maricopa Community Colleges have Veterans Services Centers with dedicated advisers, most of whom are veterans themselves, the release stated.

“The Maricopa Community Colleges work with connecting veteran and military-affiliated students to a complete range of services, including mental and health services, academic and career counseling, family support and networking students with veteran services both on campus in the surrounding community,” the release stated.

For a list of all events planned to honor veterans, visit events.maricopa.edu.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.