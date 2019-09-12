Maricopa County Community College District one of state’s best employers, Forbes says

The Maricopa County Community College District supports nearly 10,000 jobs and careers in the Valley. (MCCCD)

The Maricopa County Community College District is one of the state’s best places to work, according to Forbes Magazine.

﻿MCCCD has been named to the magazine’s inaugural list of America’s Best-in-State Employers 2019, placing No. 42 out of 72 employers and No. 4 in the education subcategory, according to a release.

The Maricopa Community Colleges support nearly 10,000 jobs and careers in the Valley, and see their employees as the most valuable asset. MCCCD is committed to providing the best benefits for employees and offer a comprehensive benefits package for full-time employees that helps members of our community stay healthy, feel secure, and maintain a work/life balance, according to the release.

MCCCD boasts approximately 200,000 students each year across its 10 colleges and skills centers.

Forbes and Statista — a German online statistics portal — selected America’s best-in-state rmployers based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered in a series of anonymous online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce from October 2018 to February 2019, the release states.

Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Participants were also prompted to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

