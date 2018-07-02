Meet the Bus Driver: Riders on this bus learn rules about safety, respect ‘and no food’

Name: Nikki Metcalf

Position: Queen Creek Unified School District bus driver

Why I chose to work in the district: I chose to work in the district so that I would be on the same schedule as my kids.

What I like most about what I do: What I enjoy the most about my job is that it is not stressful, and I get to interact with students.

What should parents know before new children get on the school bus: Before new students get on the school bus, parents should know what is expected of their children and that I care about each child who rides on my bus.

What is my top safety tip for bus riders: My top tips for bus riders are stay seated and face forward with your backpack on your lap.

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: I am looking forward to new tasks and a new crop of kids.

The rules on my bus: The rules on my bus are respect others, stay seated, have quiet conversations and no food!

One thing I want parents to know about me: What I would like parents to know is that I care about what I do and that I will treat their kids the way I would expect mine to be treated.

My advice to today’s youth: My advice for today’s youth is treat others the way you want to be treated.

What was your career before bus driving? I was an in-home child-care provider.

Editor’s note: The Queen Creek Unified School District needs bus drivers. For information, queencreek.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.

