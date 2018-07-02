Meet the Bus Driver: Riders on this bus learn rules about safety, respect ‘and no food’

Queen Creek Unified School District bus driver Nikki Metcalf, pictured with her family, wants parents to know she will treat their children “the way I would expect mine to be treated.” (Submitted photo)

Name: Nikki Metcalf

Position: Queen Creek Unified School District bus driver

Why I chose to work in the district: I chose to work in the district so that I would be on the same schedule as my kids.

What I like most about what I do: What I enjoy the most about my job is that it is not stressful, and I get to interact with students.

What should parents know before new children get on the school bus: Before new students get on the school bus, parents should know what is expected of their children and that I care about each child who rides on my bus.

What is my top safety tip for bus riders: My top tips for bus riders are stay seated and face forward with your backpack on your lap.

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: I am looking forward to new tasks and a new crop of kids.

The rules on my bus: The rules on my bus are respect others, stay seated, have quiet conversations and no food!

One thing I want parents to know about me: What I would like parents to know is that I care about what I do and that I will treat their kids the way I would expect mine to be treated.

My advice to today’s youth: My advice for today’s youth is treat others the way you want to be treated.

What was your career before bus driving? I was an in-home child-care provider.

Editor’s note: The Queen Creek Unified School District needs bus drivers. For information, queencreek.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.

