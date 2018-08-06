Meet the new principal: Chris Farabee joins Combs High

Name: Chris Farabee

School: Combs HS

Why you chose to work in the district: I wanted to work at an A+ school in a growing and supportive community.

What I like most about what I do: I love providing a comprehensive school environment for all students to find an area to be successful in and out of the classroom.

Where did you come from: CUSD – Hamilton HS

What I’m looking forward to the most this school year: Getting to meet and know the students and staff of Combs HS

My vision for the school: I envision a school where all kids feel welcome and supported to pursue their academic, athletic and personal interests.

Favorite community cause & why: Hope Kids. Hope Kids Supports children and their families that are battling life threatening illness by providing them social outings with other families facing similar challenges. From concerts, Dbacks games to movies for children with special medical needs. Amazing group supporting our children in the valley.

My interests and hobbies: Fishing, soccer and spending time with family and friends.

The best and/or worst time in my life: The best and worst time was when our then 5 year old was diagnosed with Leukemia. This allowed our family and close friends to come closer together and rally around our son. This diagnosis allowed us to peel back the unnecessary layers that we insulated ourselves with in our hectic lives and focus on what truly matters, your family and loved ones. Our son is now in great health and will be a 10th grader at Hamilton HS.

The trait(s) I admire in others: Honesty, Empathy and Loyalty.

People who inspired me (and how): Any person that lives honestly and selflessly.

My guiding philosophy: Live to make a lasting impression and serve others

My advice to today’s youth: Live each day with passion and commitment to people and the things you love

One thing I want students to know about me: That I believe that every student can achieve great things in a supportive and nurturing environment and we will strive to provide such an environment each day.

One thing I want parents to know about me: We will work tirelessly to provide the best learning and social environment for every child at Combs HS.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.