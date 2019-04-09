Meet the principal: Brian Butson of Francis Brandon-Pickett Elementary

Name: Brian Butson



School: Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary



What I’m excited about and why: I am excited about going into my second year with QCUSD having a stronger knowledge base of how to grow our school and community.



What I like most about being an educator here: Great people and amazing kids.



When and why I moved here: I moved here in 2007 to get away from the snow and cold in Wisconsin.



Where I lived before and why I left: See above. I got hired to teach math at Williams Field High School the year it opened.



My family: Jennifer (Wife), Daughters: Parker (7), Finley (4), Emerson (3)



What I like most about what I do: Helping my students and staff feel confident and supported.



Previous occupations and why I left: I started teaching high school math right out of college. I did that for 12 years. Then I was a Dean of Students for 3 years prior to my Principal-ship. I left that role to try and move into higher leadership roles.



My interests and hobbies: Trail Running, Weight Training, Carpentry and DIY projects. I also like competing in Spartan races.



The best and/or worst time in my life: The best time in my life is right now. I love my family and watching my kids grow up. I love my job and the people around me.



The trait(s) I admire in others: Positivity and Kindness



People who inspired me (and how): My parents and a couple of my past coaches. They helped push me to be my best self. My work ethic and strong qualities are because of them.



My guiding philosophy: “Do the best you can until you know better, then when you know better…do better!”



My advice to today’s youth: Be confident in yourself because you are exceptional. Be kind to those around you and be a good friend. Every day is a chance to improve yourself so make the most of it.

