Meet the Principal: Chasity Cruz of Queen Creek Elementary

Name: Chasity Cruz

School: Queen Creek Elementary School

Town/Neighborhood: I live in Mesa, Arizona.

What I like most about being an educator here: I love working at Queen Creek Elementary School. The teachers love the students and the students love being here. We are a family that learns and grows together, always striving to improve.

When and why I moved here: I moved to Arizona from Wisconsin when I was in ninth grade. I attended and graduated from Mesa High School. My mom wanted to be closer to her brother who lived in Gilbert. My uncle would rave about Arizona. And all these years later, I call Arizona my home.

My family: I am married to my best friend, Eric. Together we have six children. Our oldest attends Northern Arizona University and is studying criminology. We have one attending high school and is an accomplished synchronized swimmer. We have three children attending junior high and all are involved in a variety of sporting events and clubs. Our youngest is currently in kindergarten and also involved in swim team. We love attending sporting events and activities for our kids. And when we are not cheering them on, you can find us creating memories by being together or traveling. We love our large family. It keeps us busy!

What I like most about what I do: I love that I am able to make a positive impact for students by empowering teachers.

Previous occupations and why I left: I started working as a secretary at Mesa High School right out of high school. I went to Arizona State University and received my teaching degree as well as my Master’s Degree. For the last twenty years, I have had many roles in public education. Each one has provided my valuable experiences.

My interests and hobbies: I love spending time with my family. We are an active family. In my free time, I enjoy running and participating in 5ks and half marathons.

My guiding philosophy: To do what is best for students and their learning.

My advice to today’s youth: Be present and mindful. Life moves way too quickly. Stay connected to your loved ones by taking time to talk, interact and live without the distractions of technology. Create memories that you will forever cherish.

