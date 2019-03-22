Meet the Principal: Jim Richardson of Desert Mountain Elementary School

Name: Jim Richardson

School: Desert Mountain Elementary School

Town/Neighborhood: Queen Creek

Jim Richardson

What I like most about being an educator here: Being an educator is an important and respected profession; and though you may have some challenges, it’s all worth it to see the difference you’re making in your students and school. You touch innumerable lives through your career.

Where I lived before and why I left: My wife and I grew up and lived in Mesa. We moved to Queen Creek to live in a smaller community. We moved here in 2005 having no idea it would grow so fast!

My family: Wife Jessica, daughters Raegan and Kylee

What I like most about what I do: As an educator, you’re leaving a lasting legacy on the world by providing love and support to children. You’re giving them the tools to live happy and productive lives.

Previous occupations and why I left: I have been in education for 25 years and there is nothing I would rather do.

My interests and hobbies: I enjoy going to after-school activities for my daughters and spending time with my family.

The trait(s) I admire in others: I admire honesty and hard work.

People who inspired me (and how): Jesus. He guides my life. Although I may fall short, I am inspired to be His light in all that I do.

My advice to today’s youth: I encourage all the youth of today to have fun and enjoy learning!

