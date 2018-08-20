Meet the Principal: Sue Paschal comes from small town, has big passion for teaching children

Name: Sue Paschal

School: Katherine Sue Simonton Elementary

Why you chose to work in the district: I chose to join the J.O. Combs School after researching and talking with current and past employees about the district and learning more about the wonderful school community of Katherine Sue Simonton Elementary. Everything I learned made this feel like this was a perfect fit for me. I align with their community commitment and knew I could embrace and continue the vision and mission of Simonton Elementary.

What I like most about what I do: I am happy to say the kids! I began my career in education because of my love for children and after 22 years the most rewarding part is still the KIDS. I truly love working with all the professionals on campus, our families, and community but making the connections with students and helping them grow and learn is the best!

Where did you come from: I am a small town girl at heart that grew up in a historic town in southeast Kansas, Fort Scott.

If I had picked a different occupation, it might have been: Wow! That is a tough one as I truly can’t imagine a different career. However, I would probably have enjoyed being an attorney, personal chef, nutritionist or pharmacist.

What I’m looking forward to the most this school year: I am extremely excited to begin learning more about the students, staff, families and community at Simonton Elementary. I look forward to building strong working relationships so that we can carry on the amazing traditions that have been established and ensure that our learners are prepared to succeed in the 21st Century.

My vision for the school: To provide a positive and safe school community that is committed to excellence in education for every student every day.

Favorite community cause & why: We live in a wonderful family friendly community in Gilbert that has allowed us to embrace a wide range of opportunities to be involved with helping with several amazing causes. However, anything associated with Cancer is close to my heart due to the many family members and dear friends that have forever had their lives changed battling this horrific disease.

My interests and hobbies: I love to spend time with friends and family. I enjoy cooking, traveling (especially to the beach) and supporting my son with his sports and activities.

The best and/or worst time in my life: BEST: Marrying my best friend on October 10, 2000 and welcoming our son into the world on December 28, 2005. WORST: I can’t think of a worst time as I look at each day and experience as a gift which provides me with new opportunities to grow, learn, or to help others.

The trait(s) I admire in others: Willingness to learn, positivity, compassion, honesty, sense of humor and kindness.

People who inspired me (and how): My parents, because of the love they have for each other and for our family. They are very giving people that enjoy helping others and work with various charitable groups in their community.

My guiding philosophy: Each day is a gift and we have a choice to look at all that life brings us with a positive perspective.

My advice to today’s youth: Take every opportunity you are given to grow your brain and embrace struggles and failures as an important part of improving and learning.

One thing I want students to know about me: I want students to know that they are important, I care about them, and I am here to help them.

One thing I want parents to know about me: I value that they are entrusting their child’s learning to our school and assure them that we will provide them with a safe, caring, and positive learning environment.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.