Meet the Teacher: ALA teacher Amy Stickel finds passion in education

Name: Amy Stickel

School: American Leadership Academy – Signal Butte Campus

Why you chose to work in the district: American Leadership Academy (ALA) and I share the same philosophy of education, which is to educate kids in the most positive, and wholesome environment. ALA places emphasis not only on education, but also on the entire person, including preparing them to become productive members of society, and training them to be leaders and positive role models.

What I like most about what I do: I was created to teach! It is not my job, nor is it my career, it is my passion! Seeing the ‘light bulb’ go off in a student’s head, is a rush like no other. Knowing I’ve impacted and made a difference is the most fulfilling feeling.

Where did you come from (if you lived somewhere else): I was born in Lakenheath, England (just outside of London), but moved to Arizona, specifically the southeast valley, when I was two years old, and have been here ever since!

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: Professional singer!

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: Seeing growth in my students, both academically and emotionally. Seeing them come to school excited to learn something new!

My vision for the school: My vision for our campus is to be THE PLACE that everyone in the area is talking about, and can’t wait to have their children come to! I want us to be the place that people think of when they think of a good education, a safe place, and an environment that loves their children!

People who inspired me (and how): My junior church teacher, Sister Sally, was the ultimate inspiration when it comes to teaching, for me. She was exactly what I aspired to become! Her passion, her love, her patience, her perseverance, her creativity, and the entire person she embodies, is the exact thing I see, when I see an amazing teacher!

One thing I want students to know about me: I love you! Yes, I have high standards, but you can reach them! I have high standards for you, because I know you not only can and will reach them, but exceed them, and become more successful than you ever thought! I love you!

One thing I want parents to know about me: I love your children! Teaching isn’t just my ‘job’, and it’s not something I do to ‘get out of the house’. It is truly my passion, and I live every day, with anxious anticipation of getting to school to not only teach, but to also learn from, your children!

My advice to today’s youth: Don’t give up, and don’t expect a free ride! You are smart, talented and amazing individuals, who have something of worth to offer society! Don’t let anyone tell you any differently! Work hard, and don’t ever give up! Anything worth having, is worth working for!

