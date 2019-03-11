Meet the teacher: Aleah Shook uses agriculture background to teach

Name: Aleah Shook

School: I work at Queen Creek High School as the Agriculture Education Teacher.

Why you chose to work in the district: I chose to work in this district because Queen Creek had a home feeling to me and I knew there were great people that had or currently work here so I came to see for myself!

What I like most about what I do: I LOVE teaching Agriculture Education, watching students find their passions for a career field, or trying new things and discovering they love it is amazing! I get to have fun everyday by giving students hands on experiences by showing them things that I love to do. No one day is ever the same in my class. I have the best job ever!

Where did you come from: I came from Yuma, Arizona and moved to Tucson post high school graduation to obtain a bachelors in Agricultural Education with a minor in Animal Science and a certificate in leadership/communication.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: If I had to pick another occupation it would have been a large animal livestock vet because I love working with animals and discovering new things.

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: What I am looking forward to most this year is growing the Agriculture program to its full potential by gaining more students, but also increasing our community involvement. I also just want to survive my first year of teaching!

My vision for the school: My vision for this school is to be a caring, safe environment where students are challenged to achieve their best. I hope all these students leave with the professional, social, and technical skills needed to be successful after high school regardless of going to college, trade school, military, or straight into the work force.

People who inspired me (and how): The people that have inspired me are the Agriculture Education department at the University of Arizona, Dr. Rice, Mr. Molina, Dr. Torres, Dr. Franklin. These people have shown me what being a servant leader truly is about. The outside of classroom time, dedication, and love for their students and profession truly inspired me to continue onto being an educator despite the challenging times that we may have. They showed me that, “It doesn’t matter how much you know, but it does matter how much you care.”

One thing I want students to know about me: One thing I want students to know about me is, that if they have an interest or even a question about the agriculture industry I am more than willing to adjust my curriculum calendar to adjust to the needs and interests of the students to make it a fun learning environment where kids want to be!

One thing I want parents to know about me: One thing I want parents to know about me is if you challenge your student to take my course I can guarantee they will want to come back learning more about agriculture and how it is so much more than just plants and animals. This class gives them the tools necessary for a successful future post high school.

My advice to today’s youth: My advice to today’s youth is to try something even if it is scary, uncool, or you don’t know what to expect. You might find something that you love and had no idea you were interested in it.

