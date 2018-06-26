Name: Ashley Callahan

Age (optional): 28

School: Pickett Elementary

Why you chose to work in the district: QCUSD truly values students, families and staff

What I like most about what I do: Being a special education teacher, I love helping children discover their potential

Where did you come from: I grew up in Gilbert

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: I really don’t know what I would do other than teaching 🙂

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: I am looking forward to continuing to work with the students and families at Pickett that I became familiar with this year as well as get to know new students and their families.

My vision for the school: to grow a community of learners in which all students will be successful, contributing members in a global society.

People who inspired me (and how): I grew up as a “teacher kid.” My mom has been teaching since I was little so for as long as I can remember I have been playing school and helping my mom in her classroom, which she still makes me do to this day 🙂 In high school I joined the TOYBOX program which really solidified in my mind, that I wanted to grow up to be a teacher.

One thing I want students to know about me: I have high expectations of students. I am here to help them grow academically and socially.

One thing I want parents to know about me: I will always be an advocate for students.

My advice to today’s youth: Get involved in your school community as much as you can. Join clubs and sports that the school has to offer. Being involved in these things helps to build friendships and gives students the opportunity to be apart of different teams.

