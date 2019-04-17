Meet the Teacher: Cornelius looking forward to another year of awesome kids

Name: Brett Cornelius

Age: 27

School: Queen Creek Middle School, seventh-grade ELA and AVID

Why you chose to work in the district: I’d hear amazing things about the Queen Creek district from parents I’d serve in my restaurant (prior to teaching), and at some point I decided that I wanted a part of whatever greatness was occurring down south. I came here four years ago and haven’t wavered in my decision once.

What I like most about what I do: I love the stories I go home with; I love the artwork I collect each day from kids attempting to make my day; I love watching kids finding out they are good at something they originally thought they couldn’t do. It’s the best.

Where did you come from: Born and raised — proudly —- in Denver, Colorado, home of the Denver Broncos.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: I certainly wish I sometimes tried my hand in Hollywood with acting (yes, I’m being serious), but I love animals and caring for them and would have loved getting the education to be a veterinarian.

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: Another year of awesome kids and another year of lasting connections. It’s the best feeling thinking you can’t possibly connect with “next year’s kids like last year’s kids” and then you do. Also, the last day of school and here’s why: that’s the day they finally admit that your class wasn’t that bad and they did kind of enjoy being taught by you.

My vision for the school: I’d love for the school to continue growing; to continue hiring teachers that wish to make a real difference; I also want the school to become the epitome of solid and genuine instruction where kids can come to school, learn, socialize with friends, and grow as people…not just students.

People who inspired me (and how): My mother, Sherry. Her life hasn’t been easy from the get-go, but her smile is contagious and she insists on staying positive. If I could be anything like her when I grow up, I will have done something right.

One thing I want my students to know about me: A nice note or special treat on my desk may not give you the “A” I make you earn, but it sure does make my day each and every time you guys think of me.

One thing I want parents to know about me: Age and degrees don’t make a teacher effective…it really is the passion; I’ve got the passion.

My advice to today’s youth: Life is ever-changing. Don’t ever get too comfortable, especially if what you’re doing is mediocre. You deserve the best for yourself, so go get it.

