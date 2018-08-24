Meet the Teacher: Danny K. Alltop serves students in Air Force Junior ROTC

Name: Danny K. Alltop, Senior Master Sergeant (SMSgt), USAF (Ret)

School: Higley High School (AFJROTC)

Why you chose to work in the district: The Higley Unified School District is the “best kept secret in Arizona.” Teamwork is tremendous and the commitment to kids is unrivaled.

What I like most about what I do: Developing “citizens of character who are dedicated to their school, their community and nation.” Turning out future leaders who are ready to provide positive contributions in today’s society!

Where did you come from: Born at Hahn Air Base, Germany and raised in Elizabeth, W.Va.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: Corporate Trainer for a Fortune 500 company. The bigger the crowd … the better.

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: Kids grasping the concepts of AFJROTC and using the skill taught to improve their daily lives.

My vision for the school: Become a “Campus of Choice” within the East Valley where the best and brightest want to be a part of!

People who inspired me (and how): My mother was the hardest worker I’ve ever known and she taught me the value of hard work. Another person is my current boss/co-worker Col. Scott Vaughn. Col. Vaughn is a tremendous leader and even better person. I’m honored to serve with him.

One thing I want students to know about me: I care deeply about kids I work with and I want what’s best for them and will go to great lengths to ensure they are world ready.

One thing I want parents to know about me: Your kids are my number one priority after my family. I want what’s best for them and will communicate with you to ensure we meet our established goals.

My advice to today’s youth: You are tougher than you know … DO NOT QUIT! If you quit today, you will quit for the rest of your life. Don’t end your life’s journey with “Coulda’, shoulda’, woulda’!” JUST DO IT…you’ll be rewarded for taking the chance!

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.