Meet the Teacher: Debra Welch says each day is a new one filled with learning

Jul 1st, 2019 · by · Comments:
Debra Welch

Name: Debra Welch

School: Newell Barney Middle School

Why you chose to work in the district: Moving from Illinois 10 years ago, I was looking for a school with outstanding leadership, and one that has high expectations for both its teachers and students. Newell Barney was and is a school that demonstrates both those qualities and I am very grateful that Mrs. Johnson hired me! 

What I like most about what I do: The best part of my day is connecting with my students and working alongside my colleagues. Each day is a new day filled with learning and hopefully making a difference in the lives of my students. 

Where did you come from: I came from Crystal Lake, Illinois, where I taught eighth-grade language arts at Trinity Oaks Christian Academy. 

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: My first choice was to be a stay-at-home mom, in which I did for many years. After our daughters were in middle school, I went back to teaching. I cannot imagine doing anything else other than spending my days in the classroom with my students. 

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: I always look forward to getting to know a new class of students and working closely with my colleagues.

My vision for the school: To continue to move our AVID program forward so that we keep it as a major part of our school culture. 

People who inspired me (and how): My father — he taught me the importance of being kind to others and to always help those that are less fortunate. 

One thing I want students to know about me: I teach because I truly care about each and every student. 

One thing I want parents to know about me: I always thank my parents for allowing me to be a small part of their child’s education. 

My advice to today’s youth: To always “stay humble and kind.”

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie