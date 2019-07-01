Meet the Teacher: Debra Welch says each day is a new one filled with learning

Debra Welch

School: Newell Barney Middle School



Why you chose to work in the district: Moving from Illinois 10 years ago, I was looking for a school with outstanding leadership, and one that has high expectations for both its teachers and students. Newell Barney was and is a school that demonstrates both those qualities and I am very grateful that Mrs. Johnson hired me!



What I like most about what I do: The best part of my day is connecting with my students and working alongside my colleagues. Each day is a new day filled with learning and hopefully making a difference in the lives of my students.



Where did you come from: I came from Crystal Lake, Illinois, where I taught eighth-grade language arts at Trinity Oaks Christian Academy.



If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: My first choice was to be a stay-at-home mom, in which I did for many years. After our daughters were in middle school, I went back to teaching. I cannot imagine doing anything else other than spending my days in the classroom with my students.



What I’m looking forward to most this school year: I always look forward to getting to know a new class of students and working closely with my colleagues.

My vision for the school: To continue to move our AVID program forward so that we keep it as a major part of our school culture.



People who inspired me (and how): My father — he taught me the importance of being kind to others and to always help those that are less fortunate.



One thing I want students to know about me: I teach because I truly care about each and every student.



One thing I want parents to know about me: I always thank my parents for allowing me to be a small part of their child’s education.



My advice to today’s youth: To always “stay humble and kind.”

