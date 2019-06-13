Meet the Teacher: Ebright would like Queen Creek Elementary to become model for other schools

JuliAnne Ebright

Name: JuliAnne Ebright



School: Queen Creek Elementary



Why you chose to work in the district: Queen Creek is a fast-growing district that treats the students like a family. Although the district is large in size there is a small-town feel that makes you feel welcome.



What I like most about what I do: I love to watch the students grow. Getting to know each student is the best part of the job. There are so many wonderful things I get to learn from my students.



Where did you come from: I was born in upstate New York but have lived in the east Valley most of my life.



If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: If I did not choose education my next career choice would have been engineering. I love to figure out how things work together.



What I’m looking forward to most this school year: This school year I am looking forward to a new family group of students. I want to incorporate new STEM activities with the students.

My vision for the school: My vision for the school is that Queen Creek Elementary would continue to grow in both academics and having great character leadership abilities. I would love to see Queen Creek Elementary become a model for other schools nearby.



People who inspired me (and how): In my career, my sixth-grade teacher Mr. Moss inspired me. He was the type of teacher who I desired to be. He knew his students for more than lessons and standards but knew them personally.



One thing I want students to know about me: I want students to know that they are cared for long after they leave the classroom doors. I want students to know that I want the best for them and I will help them reach their goals anyway that I can.



One thing I want parents to know about me: I want parents to know that I have high expectations for my students but I will always offer support to help them reach those goals. I love their children like they are my own and I want to see the best for them.



My advice to today’s youth: My advice to the youth today is to remember that nothing happens without hard work. Anything is possible with enough hard work and determination.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.