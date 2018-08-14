Meet the Teacher: Ellie Hardt loves kids, has 6 of her own

Name: Ellie Hardt

School: Queen Creek Unified School District Community Education Coordinator

Why you chose to work in the district: I chose to work for QCUSD because I have seen what great opportunities the district provides not only for their students but for their staff as well. There is room to grow and learn within QCUSD.

What I like most about what I do: I love that I get to work with an amazing staff who loves serving the community through the programs offered here at QCUSD. I also love working with the HS kids I have the privilege to coach. Their work ethic and dedication is second to none.

Where did you come from: I grew up and graduated from Payson High School; I attended Northern Arizona University where I received a BS in Elementary Education. I have taught for 21 years and have been a head track and cross-country coach for 15 years.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: Professional athlete or a flight attendant so I could see the world

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: I am looking forward to building some amazing community relationships not only with local businesses but with colleagues and kids throughout Queen Creek.

My vision for the school: My vision for the Community Education Department is to continue to grow our department as we serve the people in our community.

We will continue to nurture our relationships with the community members, not only through the programs and services we currently have up and running but through our new programs like our Youth Athletic Program.

People who inspired me (and how): My family is my number one inspiration. Their example of hard work, commitment and love and understanding is something that inspires me on a daily basis.

One thing I want students to know about me: That I love kids, that is why I have six of my own!

One thing I want parents to know about me: I am approachable and I try to always think to first to understand than be understood.

My advice to today’s youth: Good, Better or BEST? …. Be the BEST in all you do whether that is at school, at home, in sports, in the community, as a child, as a sibling, or as a friend. Just be the BEST you can be, your BEST is good enough.

