Meet the teacher: Joe Fraley teaches EDP classes, coaches flag football

Name: William Joseph Fraley (Joe)

School: Desert Choice Schools on Newell Barney Middle School Campus

Why you chose to work in the district: I am a teacher at Desert Choice Schools contracted to teach QCUSD EDP Class. I also serve as head coach for the Newel Barney Middle School’s flag football team. The district is known as the best school district in the Valley and it is an honor to be associated with QCUSD.

What I like most about what I do: Working with students that have social, emotional or behavioral disabilities is very exciting because I have the opportunity to positively effect a student’s personal and academic life by providing them with the required skills to be successful in school and at home. Seeing the excitement on a student’s face when they are able to accomplish something they haven’t done in the past is one of the most fulfilling parts of my job; my students want to improve their skills and I am here to assist them in any way possible.

Secondly, I am the flag football coach for NBMS and I love working with young men and women helping them improve their football knowledge and skills. Working together as a team is one of the most important skills that we can teach our youth; being able to positively impact students on and off the field is such a rewarding feeling. These students and players are not just in my class or on my team; they are ‘my kids’ with whom I build a relationship and have committed to be there for them whenever needed.

Where did you come from: Prior to working for Desert Choice Schools, I was a teacher and counselor at Canyon State Academy. Helping young men and women with understanding the tools and support they have so that they can be successful is something that I love to do. Prior to moving to Arizona I lived in Riverside, Calif. after retiring from the Navy. I have lived in Queen Creek for three years now and my family and I love the community and sense of family that resonates across the town.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: This is my second occupation; I was a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy for 22 and a half years. During my time in the Navy, I completed four Western Pacific Deployments and was stationed in San Diego (three times), Norfolk, Va.; Manama Bahrain (two times); Adak, Alaska; Alameda, Calif.; Puget Sound, Wash.; and Wahiawa, Hawaii.

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: The most important objective for me this year is to continue to provide appropriate tools to my students so they are able to identify choices they have determined to be the best for them. Seeing my students grow personally and academically are the reasons I come to work every day.

My vision for the school: My vision is to continue to educate our youth in academics, teamwork, social skills and discipline so that they can continue to be productive members of our community. QCUSD already has wonderful youth and to be able to continue to educate our community’s youth is a tremendous honor.

People who inspired me (and how): Bill Powell has been a special education teacher for over 25 years in California; his ability to work with students and get the most from each of them is something that I strive to achieve in my daily routine. My wife and kids are the ones that inspire me the most; I strive to be the best husband, father, and friend that I can be to each of them. Having the support of my family enables me to continue to pursue excellence in my personal and professional lives.

One thing I want students to know about me: My number one goal is providing them with the tools and skills to be as successful as they want to be. I cannot make the choice for you but I will be here to help you understand your options so that you can make the best possible choice for you.

One thing I want parents to know about me: I care about you kids and their success. As a father of three, I completely understand how hard it is to raise kids in today’s society. The more people we have on our team the better it is for our kids. I am here to help in any way possible to ensure that your kids are safe, receiving a proper education and are growing both academically and socially.

My advice to today’s youth: The biggest piece of advice that I can give today’s youth is to work hard for what you want. Nothing is given to you and it is important to build a strong work ethic that is centered on Respect and Self-Control. Set goals for yourself and push as hard as you can to achieve those goals; you have the ability to be anything you want in life as long as you are willing to put in the work.

