Meet the Teacher: Karri Wunderlich teaches for the ‘a-ha’ moment at Sossaman

Name: Karri Wunderlich

School: Sossaman Middle School

Why you chose to work in the district: Ten years ago, I followed my previous administrator to her new school.

What I like most about what I do: I enjoy helping students and seeing the ‘a-ha moment’ when working through problems. I want the students to feel successful and being a vital part in owning their learning progress.

Where did you come from: Morgantown, W. Va.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: Lawyer

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: Building relationships and making my students feel successful in mathematics

My vision for the school: I agree with the schools mission of respect and accountability. This allows the student to be prepared for high school.

People who inspired me (and how): My father; he told me to work hard and always believe in myself.

One thing I want students to know about me: I love the Arizona Diamondbacks. But, I also encourage a growth mindset when it comes to math. I want students to work hard and not give up! They may not understand yet, but they will get there!

One thing I want parents to know about me: I always have their child’s best interest, I want each student to be successful.

My advice to today’s youth: Always believe in yourself, chase your dreams!

