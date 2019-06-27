Meet the Teacher: Katelyn Turnbull (Bailes) likes ‘building confidence in kids’

Katelyn Turnbull (Bailes)

School: Queen Creek Middle School

Why you chose to work in the district: I chose to work in this district because I wanted to be a part of a community that strives to see students succeed.

What I like most about what I do: What I like most about what I do is building confidence in kids who don’t see it in themselves. When a student experiences even a small success that they didn’t think they were capable of, it is invaluable.

Where did you come from: I am originally from northeast Ohio and moved to Surprise, Arizona, in 2015 where I worked in the Peoria Unified School District. I moved to Queen Creek in 2017 and am happy to call Queen Creek my home.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: In 2017 I took a few cosmetology classes and I loved it. I currently do hair and makeup for weddings and special events on the weekends so if I could do that full time that is what I would do.

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: One of my goals this school year is to engage with my students and find out what makes them who they are. I am excited to build positive relationships and foster personal growth. I want to seek to first understand my students as people and secondly as learners.

My vision for the school: My vision for the school is to grow students as individuals who embrace their full potential. I want to see students leave QCUSD as confident, unique and educated members of society who make a positive impact in the world we live in today.

People who inspired me (and how): There are several people who have inspired me and shaped me into the person I am today. My mom, for showing me the true meaning of a best friend. My dad for encouraging me to be persistent even through bouts of bad luck. My uncles Richard and Jim for believing in any dream that I have and encouraging me to make the best life for myself even if it isn’t easy.

One thing I want students to know about me: I truly care about my students and want them to do well. An ounce of effort on their end will be matched and exceeded by me to get them to succeed.

One thing I want parents to know about me: I know your child is the most important thing in your life and I value them as individuals. Building positive character at home will be continued in my class.

My advice to today’s youth: My advice for today’s youth is to embrace who you are and never let others sway you from your core values. With all of the influences in the world today it is important that you make positive choices that lead you to live your best life.

