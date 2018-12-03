Meet the Teacher: Matty P assists education process as data specialist

Name: Matthew Patriquin but all my friends call me Matty P. So please, call me Matty P

School: Queen Creek Middle School #wildcatpride

Why you chose to work in the district: Long story short I met the love of my life. We both are in education, I was at a district in Phoenix and was really frustrated. She said, “Hey, I work for an amazing district and school (JBE) that shares the same values you have for education. You should try it.” I’ve never looked back.

What I like most about what I do: I like helping teachers. My passion is to be the guy who can help teachers get things done. Our teachers have a lot on their plates and every year a little more is added. I hope that with me to be there to support them, our work together will improve education for our students and give them the best education possible.

Where did you come from: I was born and raised in Kingman AZ. My dad is a retired firefighter and my mom was an office manager for a doctor’s office. I received my bachelors and masters both through Northern Arizona University. Growing up in a small town, with small-town values, had an impact on who I am today. I like who I am.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: You know, I have some friends who are starting their own winery in eastern Arizona and I see the hard work and the rewards in doing your own thing and really loving what they do and having a passion for. I would want to go do what makes me happy. These are two completely different things but I would want to start my own microbrewery or have my own outfit and work as a professional hunting guide.

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: Man, what I am looking forward to most this year is working with our staff. We have great veteran teachers and some really great new teachers on our campus. The mixture of experience and innovation are amazing to see develop on our campus.

My vision for the school: My vision is to see our school develop into a cornerstone of our community and to develop into an “A” School.

People who inspired me (and how): Numero uno, Dave Patriquin. He did not just teach me the meaning of hard work but led by example. Numero dos, Dr. Paula Acer. This lady took me and treated me like her own child. She had a huge impact on my life and the decisions I made about going to college. She may not know it but through the opportunities she gave me, I was able to realize my potential. Last but not least Megan Patriquin, my wife, she keeps me in line and edits all my work.

One thing I want students to know about me: Middle School was the hardest part of my education. I struggled with who I was and what I thought I was. It is ok to struggle. Just so you know, you are not alone.

One thing I want parents to know about me: I have recently become a father and have a new perspective on life. I thought teaching was hard. Parenting has just edged it out as the top spot. But like teaching, there is nothing I regret about it. The hardest things in life are often the most rewarding.

My advice to today’s youth: Two things. One, no matter if you think you already know have an open mind and look for something that you can learn. Two, life and the world are bigger than you can imagine and your opportunities are endless.

