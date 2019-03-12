Meet the teacher: Monica Mesman wants strong community at Sossaman Elementary

Name: Monica Mesman

School: Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary

Why you chose to work in the district: I chose to work in the district for the small community feel. Queen Creek is a warm and inviting community.

What I like most about what I do: I love making connections and creating relationships with not only my students, but their families as well. I also love finding new ways to make lessons fun and engaging so that students remember and understand.

Where did you come from: I was born and raised in Chandler. I attended NAU and, shortly thereafter, moved to live with my husband in Georgia while he was in the Air Force. I began my teaching career in Georgia. We then moved back home to Arizona to be close to our families.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: I’d be a DIYer or Interior Designer. My husband and I love creating new projects around the house.

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: I’m looking forward to creating new relationships with the new school. I’m looking forward to implementing STEAM into my curriculum and finding new and exciting ways to connect with students.

My vision for the school: My vision for the school is that we are a community. It “takes a village” to mold and raise children. I think it’s important that we have a strong school community to be there for students as they are being shaped for the future.

People who inspired me (and how): My dad-he taught me to be strong and always work hard for what I want. My students also inspire me daily! I learn something from each one of them.

One thing I want students to know about me: I want my students to know that I truly care for each one of them. THEY are why I’m here.

One thing I want parents to know about me: Same as above — I truly care for each of my students. I try to adjust to meet each of their needs. I also feel that communication is important so that we work together as a team to help your child.

My advice to today’s youth: I frequently say, “You do you, boo!” I want all students to be who they are, try their best always and don’t let others hold them back.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.