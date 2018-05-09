Meet the Teacher: Newell Barney Middle School’s Kyle Olson

Name: Kyle Olson
Age: 37
School: Newell Barney Middle School.
Why you chose to work in the district: I love the Queen Creek area and the people I work with. Queen Creek is a great place to live and work as there are so many opportunities in a growing community.
What I like most about what I do: Seeing students succeed and be proud of their work. It is great to see students grow from the start to the end of the school year in social studies and learn new things. I also enjoy coaching various sports at Newell Barney.
Where did you come from: I lived in Grand Forks, North Dakota, for 13 years prior to moving to Arizona.
If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: Pilot or accountant.
What I’m looking forward to most this school year: Working with the great group of teachers, staff and students that we have at Newell Barney.
My vision for the school: Provide students with a variety of learning opportunities, both in and out of the classroom. Create a culture of lifelong learning and give students chances to work with the community.
People who inspired me (and how): Brent Polum, my high school baseball coach, who taught me the value of hard work and commitment. My dad, Robert Olson, who provided me with numerous learning opportunities while growing up.
One thing I want students to know about me: I am excited to come to work every day to see them succeed in many ways.
One thing I want parents to know about me: My goal is to provide every student with a fair chance to learn and succeed in my class.
My advice to today’s youth: Be well-rounded. Try as many things as you can and figure out what you really enjoy. There will come a time when you won’t have as much time for those things.
