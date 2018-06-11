Meet the Teacher: Physical education instructor tells students to ‘be different, be you’

Name: Kimberly Cowell

Age: 30

School: Queen Creek Middle School

Why you chose to work in the district: Queen Creek Unified School District has always been one of the most respected districts in the state of Arizona. I knew that if I was able to work in such a highly respected district I would be able to grow as an educator and be able to make my contribution to continue the legacy of high quality education.

What I like most about what I do: I have to say that I do not just “like” what I do, but I LOVE what I do. I love that I am able to influence the younger generations in a positive way. Teaching physical education is just a small part of my job, the best part of my job is teaching interpersonal and communication skills. In the age of technology, face-to-face communication and physical teamwork is becoming rare. Physical education, weights and dance classes offer a completely different and invaluable aspect of what is meant by “communicating and working as a group/team.”

Where did you come from: I grew up in the East Valley. I went to Skyline High School, Phoenix College and Arizona State University.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: An art teacher.

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: I always look forward to instilling healthy habits for mind, body and soul. I enjoy creating a well-rounded atmosphere in my classes. Students are encouraged to practice kindness and respect to others along with learning new teamwork skills and giving their best effort!

My vision for the school: My vision for our school is to continue to produce highly educated and socially intelligent students. To me, this means that our students not only have a solid traditional education but also understand how to work in a collaborative environment and have the communication skills to help them be successful in the future.

People who inspired me (and how): My big sister, Amy Dillard, is definitely my source of inspiration! She is a phenomenal teacher at Highland High School and always makes sure that her students learn more than what is presented in the curriculum. She is the one that showed me how to create an environment where my students can grow as a person.

One thing I want students to know about me: I want my students to know that I really do try to make each and every day the BEST DAY but sometimes it just does not work out that way!

One thing I want parents to know about me: I will try to do my best by your child day in and day out!

My advice to today’s youth: Get outside and play… get dirty… bring your friends… do something that connects you with nature and the world! BE DIFFERENT AND BE YOU.

