Meet the Teacher: Queen Creek Elementary School’s Heather Raymond

Name: Heather Raymond
Age: 46
School: Queen Creek Elementary School.
Why you chose to work in the district: I had a great interview with Steven Ray (director of special education) and felt Queen Creek Unified School District was part of a welcoming community that supported and valued its teachers.
What I like most about what I do: I love seeing my students make progress and helping them understand that they are learning. Those smiles are incredible.
Where did you come from: Before my son started grade school, I was fortunate to be a stay-home mom. Around the time he started Kindergarten, my husband launched a printing and marketing company. My husband and I worked together for seven years and then I decided I needed to do something different. (Working with your spouse is not easy.) I had always loved the time I spent volunteering at my son’s school. After some soul searching, I decided to go back to school to get my master’s degree in education.
If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: Because I had different occupations prior to becoming a teacher, I feel like this is what I was meant to be. Becoming an educator after being a full-time mom and working in the business world has only added to my world view. It has given me a broad perspective.
What I’m looking forward to most this school year: I always look forward to seeing how my students have grown physically as well as emotionally. I love hearing about their interests, families and how they spend their time away from school. It is so rewarding to encourage them to share their experiences and observations with each other, it builds self-confidence and makes our classroom community stronger.
My vision for the school: I hope Queen Creek Elementary continues to be a school that includes and applauds its special-needs students.
People who inspired me (and how): My parents, brother and sister inspire me because they all have an incredible work ethic. Each of them demonstrate how to to balance work, volunteering and family. My husband is inspiring because he is my barometer. When I become emotional or overwhelmed, he offers a practical, level-headed perspective.
One thing I want students to know about me: Together we are going to discover your strengths and how you can be the best you can be.
One thing I want parents to know about me: I love my students. I will always advocate for them and encourage them to do their best and make progress.
My advice to today’s youth: Put your phone down and talk to each other. The personal connection of a face-to-face conversation can reveal so much. Everyone’s life is not as perfect as it looks on social media.
