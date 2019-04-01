Meet the teacher: Rona Ayache loves the ALA community

Name: Rona Ayache

School: American Leadership Academy- Queen Creek Elementary

Why you chose to work in the district: At American Leadership Academy, teachers are valued and appreciated. The district provides a unique education based on values and standards that support students and teachers’ growth. I am personally overwhelmed with the love and support of students and parents, and I feel blessed and fortunate to work with prestigious leaders!

What I like most about what I do: I’ve been teaching since I was nineteen years old. At my first school, I taught orphans who were eager to be loved and accepted. I opened my heart genuinely to all of them with no exceptions until my teaching skills started to flow naturally. Love is the key to my success! Changing students’ lives and inspiring them to accomplish distinguished goals leads me to the peaks of joy and eminence in all I do as an educator.

Where did you come from: I was born and raised in Lebanon, a small beautiful country on the Mediterranean Sea close to Cyprus and Greece. I moved to Scottsdale, Arizona 20 years ago. A few years later, I relocated to Chandler with my family.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: Interior designer

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: This school year, I am looking forward to seeing my students grow in knowledge and master important foundational skills and concepts. I am also excited to be a valuable asset to ALA utilizing my experience to inspire and motivate my colleagues.

My vision for the school: My vision for American Leadership Academy is to keep growing in Arizona and other states and prosper by developing considerable achievements and providing an exceptional education. Students will come to school with an innate desire to learn and succeed.

People who inspired me (and how): My mother is my greatest inspiration! I admire her courage and perseverance. After the loss of my dad, our house was completely burned and destroyed during the civil war. We lost everything! Like a brave warrior, she put the past behind her and faithfully moved on to achieve great things that God has planned for her family. Inspired by her courage and motivated by her advice, I overcame sickness, alienation, and cultural barriers to attain significant goals in my life and career.

One thing I want students to know about me: I learn from you as you learn from me. Each one of you is very special, precious, and unique! I have high expectations for all of you, and together we can embark on this journey, be productive, and attain exceptional goals because we are LEADERS! I love you all, and I believe in you!

One thing I want parents to know about me: I love your children, and I am persistent and dedicated to helping them fulfill their potential. I always appreciate your partnership in your children’s education and your positive involvement!

My advice to today’s youth: Success is attained through perseverance and faith. Always believe in yourself and put love in all what you do. Stay focused and go after your dreams. Your country, your community, and your family count on you. You are the future!

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.