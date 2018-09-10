Meet the Teacher: Sossaman’s Elneeta Timmons loves seeing middle schoolers showcase creativity

Name: Elneeta Timmons

School: Sossaman Middle School

Why you chose to work in the district: I love the Higley Unified School District! My nephews have always had amazing teachers and it just feels like “home.”

What I like most about what I do: I absolutely love seeing middle schoolers take something and make it amazing. They are so creative and have such fun imaginations. Even better, they are willing to be a little silly and share with others.

Where did you come from: All over! But I live in Queen Creek now.

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: Working on Broadway!

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: Letting my students know just how incredible they are … and sharing my love of theater with them.

My vision for the school: I think Sossaman is a place where students can make friends, discover talents and grow in a safe environment. I would like to see the arts continue to flourish and enrich our community.

People who inspired me (and how): My high school choir teacher Mr. Rose. He was a little ball of energy and made every day so much fun. I learned a lot from him and he is more like family – even though I still call him Mr. Rose, and not Alan, like he says I should. He was one of those teachers that cared a lot about his students, and I hope I have followed in his footsteps.

One thing I want students to know about me: I am always trying to bring new and exciting things to class to share with them.

One thing I want parents to know about me: I LOVE my students and want them all to be successful.

My advice to today’s youth: Be kind, be yourself, be understanding. Reach outside your comfort zone and try to see things from other’s perspectives. You can make the world a better place by helping others.

