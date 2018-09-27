Meet the Teacher: Stacey Fentress works to make learning easy

Name: Stacey Fentress

School: Higley High School

Why you chose to work in the district: I live in the community, My kids are in this community

What I like most about what I do: Inspiring young minds that they can do great things

Where did you come from: Phoenix

If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: Well I also work in Health Care (Physical Therapy). But, I’d be a doctor.

What I’m looking forward to most this school year: Talking with those students who get frustrated when they think they can’t learn this and they do.

My vision for the school: SUCCESS in all aspects

People who inspired me (and how): My Mom. she is a single mom and did it all

One thing I want students to know about me: I work incredibly hard to make learning this material easier. I want them to work just as hard at learning it.

One thing I want parents to know about me: I love what I do, I am very passionate about it.

My advice to today’s youth: Use the FREE EDUCATION we are giving you, once you graduate you have to pay for everything.

